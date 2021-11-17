Millwall return to Championship action against Middlesbrough this weekend.

Gary Rowett takes his Millwall side to Middlesbrough this weekend, in what will be Chris Wilder’s first game in charge of the Boro.

As for the Lions, they could move into the top-six with a win, but Rowett has revealed that he’s likely to be without youngster Billy Mitchell (groin) for the trip to the Riverside.

He told News At Den that he’s a ‘doubt’ for the weekend and that Murray Wallace ‘had an issue’ after the last outing v Derby County, and that he faces late checks ahead of Middlesbrough.

But both George Evans and Dan Ballard are set to be available for this weekend – Evans recently returned to training and Rowett says he’s in contention to feature at Boro, whilst Ballard has had a rest over the international break.

He didn’t feature for Northern Ireland during this international break because of injury – speaking on his situation, Rowett said:

“Dan obviously didn’t go away with Ireland because of the head injury he had and the injection, a combination of both.

“It was probably good timing to see if we could help him out because he’s played a lot of football. It kind of coincided with him having a bigger breather over the international break which was never really the plan.

“He had a nice little rest and hopefully that will serve him well moving forward in the season. He’ll certainly be available.”

For Millwall, a trip to Middlesbrough will prove a huge test of their play-off credentials. With a new manager in place, Boro’s fans and players will no doubt be buzzing for the weekend and Millwall will have it all to do if they’re to come away with a win.

But it’s all to play for too, with Rowett’s side able to break into the top-six with an all-important win.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.