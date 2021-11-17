Barnsley are closing in on the appointment of Poya Asbaghi.

Barnsley have found their replacement for Markus Schopp, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The Tykes are poised to get the deal done in time for their clash away at Fulham this weekend.

Asbaghi, 36, is also expected to bring his former number two Ferran Sibilia with him to Oakwell.

The promising young coach is currently in charge of Sweden Under-21s but is now leaving that role for the Championship.

Read: Barnsley striker wanted by League Two side on a permanent basis

Career to date

Asbaghi didn’t play the game professionally and started his coaching career at Swedish duo Dalkurd FF and Gefle IF.

He then landed the IFK Göteborg which is where he made his name.

The Iranian boss spent two years in charge of the Allsvenskan side and won the Svenska Cup in his last season.

He left Göteborg in September last year and linked up with Sweden a couple of months later.

Read: Barnsley see approach for Mechelen man rejected

Interesting choice

This is another interesting managerial choice by Barnsley should it go over the line as expected.

Their last few appointments have been from overseas in Jose Morais, Daniel Stendel, Gerhard Struber, Valerien Ismael and Schopp, three of which have worked out well.

Asbaghi will arrive in South Yorkshire as an unknown quantity and has a tough job on his hands to keep the Tykes in the Championship this season.