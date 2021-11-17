Stevenage are interested in Gillingham boss Steve Evans.

Stevenage have requested permission to speak to the League One manager over their vacant position, according to journalist Henry Winter on Twitter (see tweet below).

Evans, 59, has been with Gillingham since 2019 and has won 33.6% of matches during his time there.

Boro are in the hunt for a new boss after parting company with Alex Revell earlier this week.

Career so far

Evans had early stints at Boston United and Crawley Town before guiding Rotherham United from League Two to the Championship.

He then got the Leeds United job on the back of his spell with the Millers but his time at Elland Road was short lived.

Stints at Mansfield Town and Peterborough United followed on for him before he got the Gillingham job in 2019.

Gills spell

The Gills have finished 10th in both of the last two seasons in the third tier under his guidance.

However, they have started this campaign poorly and are currently 19th in the table, two points above the relegation zone.

Thoughts?

Evans has done a solid job at Gillingham since taking over there a couple of years ago but may be getting frustrated, especially after losing a few players over the summer like Jack Bonham and Jordan Graham.

Stevenage could provide him with a new challenge and a chance to have another crack at League Two.