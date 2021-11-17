After Preston North End’s poor start to the season, board member Peter Ridsdale has come under a lot of pressure and criticism from fans of the club.

It has been a rocky few months,to say the least at Preston North End and it’s showing with the amount of disconnect there is between the club and the fans.

One of Preston fans’ main issues with the club over the last four months has been the lack of communication between the club and its fans. As a result of this, board member Ridsdale held a press conference last week to take any questions which media members had to put forward to him.

During this press conference, Ridsdale discussed a whole host of topics including the state he believes the club is currently in, the club’s head coach Frankie McAvoy as well as dealing with a lot of social media abuse from the Preston fans.

During the press conference, Ridsdale did not go into much detail about the abuse he gets on social media, but in a new episode of the From The Finney podcast, Ridsdale went into more depth about the abuse he receives online from fans.

Ridsdale said: “I was doing the press conference on Tuesday and some of the words with four letters that were used before I’d even said anything, how are these people right to say that?”

Despite not being popular among the large majority of Preston fans, the level of abuse which Ridsdale has received is wrong and he clearly wants it to be toned down.

Ridsdale also went on to brand the abuse he receives from the fans as ‘obnoxious’.

“Let me stress that everybody who works for this football club, whether it be a footballer or any other member of staff is a human being who is living in an industry where the pressures have got worse as social media has become more prevalent, it’s been more immediate and if I may so, it’s become more obnoxious,” he said.

Preston North End return to Championship action against Cardiff City this weekend.