Rotherham United had three players called up for international duty this month; Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland), Joshua Kayode (Republic of Ireland U21) and Shane Ferguson (Northern Ireland.)

Here is how they got on while away with their countries…

Chiedozie Ogbene

Ogbene was a man exposed to great recognition over the international break.

The high-flying winger started the game at home against Euro 2016 champions Portugal and was named one of the standout performers by a lot of the Republic of Ireland supporters, but narrowly missed out on the Man of the Match award. Ogbene was a constant threat throughout the game and the visitors thought the best way to stop him was to concede a hand full of tactical fouls when he was in possession. The home side put in a spirited performance as the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Just three days later, Ogbene once again put in a blistering display in the Republic of Ireland’s convincing 3-0 away win against Luxembourg. This time, the Rotherham United man complemented his recent performances with a goal in the 75th minute of the tie, as he showed great awareness to be in the right place at the right time to slot home a cut back from teammate Jason Knight. Deservedly, Ogbene was awarded Man of the Match, with a WhoScored rating of 8.07.

Player of the Match | Chiedozie Ogbene Another fantastic performance by Chiedozie Ogbene who is deservedly named the @carlsberg Player of the Match 👏#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #LUXIRL pic.twitter.com/xnx87gUAva — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2021

Joshua Kayode

Another Irishman on international duty for Republic of Ireland, but for the U21 set-up this time was Millers youngster Kayode.

The striker featured as a 56th minute substitute as Republic of Ireland U21 lost 2-0 at the Tallaght Stadium to Italy U21 in their European Championship qualifier.

Kayode got his well-wanted start last night and was subbed off in the 82nd minute as they took on Sweden U21 in another European Championship qualifier, that game ending 1-0 to the Republic.

Another #rufc international starter. Young striker Josh Kayode's turn tonight. https://t.co/oUeJi7dcCC — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) November 16, 2021

Shane Ferguson

Rotherham United wing-back Shane Ferguson made his 52nd Northern Ireland cap this week.

The occasional captain for his country was handed a start as Northern Ireland defeated Lithuania 1-0 in their World Cup qualifying tie last week, taking them up to third in Group C. He ended with a WhoScored 6.75 rating for Ferguson as he played in his favoured wing-back role, keeping a clean sheet.

He was then an unused substitute as Northern Ireland got a well-fought 0-0 draw against Euro 2020 champions Italy.