QPR are sweating over goalkeeper Seny Dieng’s availability after he returned a positive COVID-19 test result during the international break.

Dieng, 26, was meant to link up with his Senegal teammates for international duty, only for a positive COVID-19 test to force the QPR man into withdrawing from the squad.

As a result, the Rangers shot-stopper watched on from home as The Lions of Teranga drew 1-1 with Togo before defeating Congo 2-0.

Now, the Brent and Kilburn Times writes that QPR are now waiting for Dieng to be given the all-clear to end his isolation period.

His isolation is set to come to an end today (Tuesday 16th), so it awaits to be seen if the shot-stopper is given clearance to prepare for QPR’s upcoming games as planned.

Up next for the R’s

With the international fixtures done and dusted, QPR return to action against Luton Town this weekend.

Both teams have emerged as contenders for the play-off spots, so it will be interesting to see if either side can get the better of the other with a spot in the top-six up for grabs. QPR could rise to 5th place if they take all three points, while they could drop out of the play-off spots and allow Luton to enter the top-six if they are defeated.

Having Dieng back and at his best will be a big boost for QPR in their bid to make it four games undefeated, so it will be hoped he is given the all-clear to return as planned.