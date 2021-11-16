Charlton Athletic caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson has been backed to take on the job full-time by Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe.

Jackson, 39, has managed to turn around Charlton Athletic’s dreadful form in his short time as caretaker boss.

Since taking over following Nigel Adkins sacking, the Addicks have an almost perfect record of three wins and one draw in four League One games. They defeated Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion without conceding, also drawing 1-1 with high-flying Rotherham United.

Now, Jackson has earned high praise from League One counterpart Ryan Lowe.

Speaking on the BBC Football Daily Podcast (quotes via London News Online), Plymouth Argyle boss Lowe tipped Jackson to take up the full-time role at The Valley, moving to heap praise on a young coach he worked with while completing his UEFA Pro Licence.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I worked with him on the pro license [course], and he’s a top kid, top coach.

“The job certainly has to be his anytime soon. What he has done is he’s gone there, given them a new lease of life – sessions a bit shorter and sharper. More detail in terms of what they want and the results have been proven.

“If you’re open and honest, like I know Jacko is, then that’s why they are getting results and that’s why they have been performing. You’re doing a fantastic job, keep it up and I’m just waiting for Sky Sports to say you have signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.”

The best appointment for Charlton?

It’s safe to say Jackson has brought the feelgood factor back to The Valley after a difficult spell under Adkins.

It wouldn’t be the first time an assistant manager has stepped into the Charlton Athletic manager’s role permanently after an impressive spell as caretaker either, with Lee Bowyer taking the same path into management.

Thomas Sandgaard and co will be ensuring they do all due diligence in their search for a new boss, but Jackson is certainly doing all he can on the pitch to give him the best chance of getting the job.