Portsmouth are waiting on a further update on an injury to John Marquis after scans returned inconclusive results.

Marquis, 29, had played a part in all 16 of Portsmouth’s League One games before last weekend’s win over Wycombe Wanderers.

He has maintained a spot in Danny Cowley’s side despite struggles for form, managing four goals and three assists in 16 league games so far this season.

The former Doncaster Rovers star was forced to watch on from the sidelines as Pompey secured an impressive 1-0 victory over Wycombe, with the in-form Marcus Harness scoring the decisive goal.

Now, amid Portsmouth’s striker worries, an update has emerged on Marquis.

As reported by Hampshire Live, a potential return date for the striker remains unknown, with a tendon issue behind Marquis’ absence. However, the club are still waiting on the severity of the injury, with a first scan showing inconclusive results.

It awaits to be seen if more detail emerges sooner rather than later, with Ellis Harrison also sidelined through injury.

Pompey’s striker situation

With Marquis and Harrison both sidelined, George Hirst was called into action at the weekend.

The Leicester City loanee has struggled to make an impact since arriving at Fratton Park but provided the assist for Harness’ winning goal at the weekend, also scoring in an EFL Trophy win over Crystal Palace’s U23s last week.

Another loan player, Gassan Ahadme was also brought on against Wycombe as he looks to kick his season into action.