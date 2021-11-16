Middlesbrough were interested in bringing Zulte Waragem winger Jean-Luc Dompe to the Riverside in the summer and saw a £1.7 million bid rejected.

Middlesbrough looked to revamp their squad this summer, replacing deadwood with exciting attacking players to help then-manager Neil Warnock achieve promotion in his last managerial season.

12 players came in during the summer window, including wingers Sammy Ameobi and Onel Hernandez.

However, before the two wingers arrived at Middlesbrough, they did pursue a deal for Zulte Waragem’s Jean-Luc Dompe. The Teessiders submitted an offer to the Belgian side of £1.7 million, of which was ultimately turned down.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Dompe confirmed that bids were made and that he was told he wasn’t allowed to leave due to his importance to the club.

“In the summer there were offers,” said the winger.

“But the club were counting on me for this season and wouldn’t let me go.”

Zulte Waragem will be glad they kept hold of the 26-year-old. In 13 games so far this season, although he has failed to find the net himself, he has registered a whopping 10 assists during that time, eight of which have come in his last seven games.

Despite this, his side sit in 15th position and are just four points above the drop zone. It is not known whether he is still hoping for a move to England, or whether the linked sides still hold an interest.

Along with Middlesbrough, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Burnley were also keen, although nothing came to fruition.

Before making the switch to West Flanders, Dompe plied his trade for Valenciennes in his native France, Sint-Truiden, Standard Liege, Eupen, Amiens, and Gent. Whilst he has also played six times for France at U20 level between 2015 and 2016.