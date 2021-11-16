Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has spoken out about the club’s need to update their training facilities.

Sheffield Wednesday have been training at Middlewood for more than 40 years. Current owner Dejphon Chansiri has made some improvements to the site but Moore now joins the list of Sheffield Wednesday managers to urge the need for improvements at the site.

Both Steve Bruce and Tony Pulis have spoken out in a similar fashion before, and now Moore has told Yorkshire Live that there is a ‘shortage’ of space at Middlewood but insisted that he’s yet to speak with Chansiri about any possible upgrades.

The Owls have endured a mixed start to their League One campaign under Moore – they currently sit in 8th and on the back of a 10 game unbeaten run in all competitions, but some of the football in display has left room for criticism.

Now with Moore suggesting the training ground is out of date, plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to have their say:

