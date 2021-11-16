Millwall manager Gary Rowett was asked about Middlesbrough’s change of management in an interview with News at Den, labelling the switch as ‘interesting’.

Millwall travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough on Saturday, in what will be Chris Wilder’s first game in charge.

The Lions go into the game in ninth position in the Championship table, whilst Middlesbrough are in 14th. However, the two sides are separated by just three points and so Wilder’s side could leapfrog Millwall into the top half with a home victory.

When asked about Boro’s change of manager, swapping Neil Warnock for Wilder, Millwall boss Gary Rowett was full of praise for the new man in the opposite dugout.

“I’ve known him a long time, I’ve met him lots of times as an opposing manager. I think he’ll do a fabulous job there as well,” he said.

“It will be interesting to see what they do differently.

“They [Wilder and Warnock] are both top managers at this level certainly.”

Warnock lost his job at Middlesbrough before their last game. The 72-year-old found out before their trip to West Brom that that would be his final day as manager. They drew with the Baggies 1-1 on the day, with Wilder taking over just hours after the 90 minutes were up.

Wilder may have to scramble to get a starting eleven together against Millwall however. Injuries are piling up at present, something which he is looking to address and investigate.

Along with Anfernee Dijksteel, Grant Hall, Dael Fry, Darnell Fisher, Marc Bola, Marcus Browne, Sammy Ameobi, and Uche Ikpeazu, there are injury concerns regarding Paddy McNair and Andraz Sporar after their exploits out on international duty.

Millwall look to have a fully fit squad to choose from for the clash, which takes place at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.