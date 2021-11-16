Hartlepool United plan to make some additions in January.

Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh says they want to delve into the transfer market this winter to tweak their squad, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

The Pools are in their first season back in the Football League following their promotion from the National League last term.

They are currently in the hunt for a new manager after Dave Challinor left them a couple of weeks ago for Stockport County.

Bit of tweaking

Hartlepool intend to bolster their ranks in January and Singh has said: “The budget is definitely healthy to get us right up there. Morecambe, I was speaking to one of their directors, went up on that budget and I believe Cambridge before Morecambe. Our budget is right up there regardless of what figures are being thrown out there.”

He added: “I think every Hartlepool fan will agree with me when I say it’s only a bit of tweaking needed in January. The obvious one is getting some more goals into the side. Other than that, we’re not too far away.”

Current situation

The Pools have made a solid start to life back in League Two and are currently sat in 10th place in the league after 16 games, three points off the Play-Offs.

They have been impressive on home soil but will be eager to get more points on the road to help really push on.

Manager hunt

Hartlepool are being patient in their search for a boss as they wait for the right fit.

Anthony Sweeney has been in caretaker charge for the past few games and will be until a successor is secured.

They are back in action this evening in a tough FA Cup replay away at Wycombe Wanderers before a home clash against table toppers Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.