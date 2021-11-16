Tottenham Hotspur youngster J’Neil Bennett has suffered a slight hamstring injury on loan at Crewe Alexandra, as per their official club website.

The winger missed the Alex’s trip to Bolton Wanderers last time out.

Bennett, 19, picked up the injury setback in the Alex’s 3-0 win over Wolves in the Papa John’s Trophy last week.

David Artell didn’t want to risk him against the Trotters and will assess him over the coming days.

When’s he back?

Crewe hope to have him back for their trip to Gillingham this weekend.

How is he doing?

Bennett has been a hit for the Railwaymen so far this season despite their poor run of form.

The highly-rated teenager has made nine appearances for the League One side in the league and is gaining some valuable experience.

Spurs gave him the green light to leave over the summer and his deal with the Cheshire side expires in January.

Read: Crewe Alexandra loan man from last season was eyed by Hartlepool United over the summer

Career to date

Bennett is from London and started his career in the academy at QPR before switching to Tottenham.

He has since risen up through the ranks of the Premier League side and have been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

Spurs handed him his first-team debut against Pacos de Ferreira in August this year before letting him move up north to Crewe a week later.