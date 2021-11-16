Peterborough United fans have delivered their verdict as the club confirmed manager Darren Ferguson has signed a new long-term contract.

Ferguson 49, has put pen to paper on a long-term contract as manager of Peterborough United.

It extends his stay at London Road until 2025 in a big show of backing from the Posh hierarchy. Ferguson, who recently took charge of his 500th game with the club, was out of contract at the end of the season, but this fresh agreement removes the chance of him leaving at the end of his deal any time soon.

Now in his third stint with Peterborough United, Ferguson’s goal is to maintain the club’s Championship status as they look to establish themselves in the second-tier in the long run.

It won’t be easy to do so, but there are reasons to be encouraged. Posh sit 21st as it stands, three points away from the drop zone.

Following the confirmation of Ferguson’s new long-term decision, fans moved to deliver their verdict on the decision. Plenty were left delighted by the Posh hierarchy’s decision to back their boss, saying:

