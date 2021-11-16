Hull City-linked boss Shota Arveladze has applied for a work permit, according to verified Turkish journalist Salim Manav on Twitter (see tweet below).

💥ÖZEL| Hull City için geri sayıma geçen Acun Ilıcalı'nın anlaşma sağladığı teknik direktör Şota Arveladze çalışma izni almak için başvuru yaptı. https://t.co/gW0DCKQN7x — Salim Manav (@Salimmanav) November 16, 2021

The Tigers are currently in the process of being taken over by businessman Acun Ilicali.

Their prospective owner has close links with Arveladze who Turkish news outlet Medyaradar say he wants as his manager at the MKM Stadium.

Arveladze, 48, has also been learning English as he awaits his next opportunity.

He is available having last managed Ukrainian side Pakhtakor Tashkent.

Playing days

Arveladze spent his playing days as a goal scoring striker for Trabzonspor, Ajax, Rangers, AZ and Levante.

He bagged 321 goals 549 appearances in all competitions before hanging up his boots in 2008.

Work under some big names

Arveladze worked as the number two to Louis van Gaal, Ronald Koeman and Dick Advocaat at AZ.

Managed in Turkey

He then had spells as a number one in Turkey at Kayserispor, Kasimpasa and Trabzonspor, which is where he may have crossed paths with former sports reporter Ilicali.

Stints at Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Pakhtakor Tashkent in Israel and Ukraine respectably have since followed on but he has been out of work for a year now.

What now?

Arveladze is said to have applied for a work permit amid his links to Hull.

These are exciting times to be a Tigers fan again and it will be interesting to see what develops over the coming days/weeks.