Derby County defender Curtis Davies has spoken out after his side’s recent 9-point deduction.

News of Derby County’s 9-point deduction for breaching English Football League financial regulations was confirmed earlier today.

It leaves the Rams on -3 points, rooted to the foot of the Championship table after their prior 12-point deduction for entering into administration this season.

Having his say on today’s events and on the next steps for his club, Davies wrote on Twitter:

…the club is in a position where a prospective owner has a clear picture of what they will be purchasing and can plan their vision of for the club’s future accordingly. In the meantime we’ll continue to give all we have and do all we can to make you proud.#DCFC #DCFCFans 🐏 — ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 #33 (@TheCurtisDavies) November 16, 2021

The 36-year-old Davies rejoined Derby County ahead of this season after seeing his previous contract expire at the end of the last.

He’s since featured in all 17 of his side’s Championship fixtures this season, scoring three goals and becoming even more of a fan favourite in the process.

Wayne Rooney’s side have the fourth best defence in the division having only conceded 16 so far. Davies has been a big reason behind that after forming a strong partnership with fellow veteran defender Phil Jagielka at the back, but it still seems like relegation is the inevitability for the Rams this season.

Either way, Davies’ message to Derby County supporters this morning will only cement his status as a fan favourite – he’s shown great leadership and passion on the pitch this season and he does so off the pitch too.

Up next for Derby County is the visit of league leaders Bournemouth this weekend.