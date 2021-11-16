Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier is a transfer target for Premier League side Leeds United, according to TEAMtalk.

Middlesbrough have seen several top talents emerge from their youth academy and go on to bigger and better things. One such player could be midfielder Marcus Tavernier.

Since breaking through into the first-team back in 2017, aged just 18, he has gone on to make 122 appearance in all competitions. During that time he has scored 14 goals and registered a further 14 assists.

He has been an integral part to the Middlesbrough side in recent seasons and his form has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs.

Leeds United are the latest to be linked with a move for the versatile midfielder, with the likes of Southampton, Brighton and Burnley all also namechecked in the report.

Director of Football at Elland Road Victor Orta previously held the role of Head of recruitment at Middlesbrough and TEAMtalk state that he is a confirmed fan of Tavernier. He could use his connections at the Riverside to make a move happen.

Additionally, Tavernier was born in Leeds and so could play a factor in whether a move materialises or not.

He is able to play in central-midfield, as a number 10 or on the wing, whilst he has also played at both right wing-back and left wing-back this season when needed. His versatility will certainly stand him in good stead if he is to make the jump up to the top flight with Leeds, or indeed with another club.

Tavernier has played for England at youth level, playing eight times for the U19s side and 15 times for the U20s.