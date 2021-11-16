Wigan Athletic are back in action tonight against Solihull Moors in an FA Cup replay.

Wigan Athletic face a tough task away at the National League side as they look to get into the second round.

The Latics were held 0-0 by Neal Ardley’s side at the DW Stadium.

Leam Richardson’s men had a rest from league football this past weekend due to the international break.

Team news

Wigan have a few players out injured at the moment such as Curtis Tilt, Jack Whatmough, Kell Watts and James Carragher.

Midfield duo Tom Naylor and Jordan Cousins are also sidelined but will be back soon.

James McClean and Will Keane have been on international duty with Republic of Ireland.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Jamie Jones

Tendayi Darikwa

Jason Kerr

Adam Long

Tom Pearce

Tom Bayliss

Max Power

Callum Lang

Gwion Edwards

Thelo Aasgaard

Stephen Humprhys

This will be a tough game for Wigan tonight as Solihull will be confident of causing an upset.

The non-league side dug in deep to earn this replay and will be no pushovers.

Richardson’s side have had a bit of an injury crisis of late, especially in the defensive department, and youngster Adam Long could be handed a start this evening after he scored against Shrewsbury Town in the Papa John’s Trophy last time out.