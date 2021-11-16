Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the club, it has been confirmed.

Ferguson, 49, has committed his long-term future to Peterborough United.

His contract with the Posh was set to expire in the summer at the end of the season, though this new agreement will see him remain in charge until the summer of 2025.

Upon the announcement of Ferguson’s new contract, the Posh boss moved to reveal that talks took place over a new contract prior to the start of the season, with brief discussions concluding that the relevant parties would wait until the right time to get it done.

Now, that time has come, with Ferguson’s long-term future secured during the November international break.

The Glaswegian recently took charge of his 500th game in charge of Peterborough United across three stints.

Posh back their man

Ferguson’s long-term deal shows the club aren’t looking to part ways with their boss any time soon.

Peterborough United are determined to maintain their place in the Championship this season and hope to become an established club in the division, and Ferguson’s long-term deal shows the Posh believe he is the man to not only keep them at this level, but take them to the next one as well.

It won’t be an easy task, but there have been signs of encouragement for Posh this season. As it stands, they sit in 21st place in the Championship, three points clear of the relegation zone.