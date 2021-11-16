Nottingham Forest are sizing up a move for Hearts and Scotland star John Souttar, it has now been claimed.

Souttar, 25, has been putting in some thoroughly impressive performances for both club and country recently, attracting interest from England.

The Hearts and Scotland centre-back has been linked with a host of Championship sides recently. Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough have all been mentioned as admirers ahead of the January transfer window.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are also lining up a swoop for the former Dundee United ace.

The report states Forest are keeping tabs on Souttar and could look to make an “early move” in a bid to move ahead of other sides eyeing up a deal.

Souttar sees his contract with Hearts expire next summer and the Tynecastle outfit could look to cash in during the January window to avoid getting nothing in the summer.

Souttar’s campaign so far

Souttar, brother of Stoke City star Harry Souttar, has also enjoyed a strong 2021/22 campaign to date.

He has been a mainstay in Hearts’ defence as they enjoy their return to top-flight football. The centre-back has missed only two league games, chipping in with three goals in 15 appearances across all competitions as well as keeping five clean sheets.

Earning an international return

Not only have Souttar’s performances seen him attract interest south of the border, but it has also seen him make a long-awaited return to the Scotland squad.

He made his first three appearances for the national side back in 2018 but hasn’t made an international appearance since, only for Steve Clarke to hand him a call-up for November’s fixtures.

Souttar remained on the bench as Scotland beat Moldova 0-0 but played all 90 minutes and scored as they secured a shock and crucial win over Denmark on Monday.