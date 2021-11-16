QPR have brought Spurs youngster Rafferty Pedder in on trial ahead of a potential move, it has emerged.

Pedder, 19, has been with Spurs from a young age but sees his contract with the Premier League team come to an end in the summer of 2022.

As a result, the door could be open for him to join a new club on a free transfer as he bids to break through from youth football and into the senior game.

Now, as per a report from West London Sport, QPR have swooped in to bring Pedder in on trial as they weigh up a potential move.

The Championship side are casting their eye over the young midfielder, who will feature for the R’s U23s against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday afternoon.

It is said that Rangers are taking a look at the youngster as they consider a potential move.

Pedder’s career to date

The Maidstone-born midfielder has been rising through Spurs’ youth ranks throughout his career to date, making his way into their U18s and U23s sides.

Pedder has managed 24 appearances for the U18s, chipping in with one goal in the process.

He has also featured 13 times for the U23s, for whom he has laid on two assists since making the step up.

He is still waiting on his senior debut and is yet to make his way into the England youth set-up but has featured in the UEFA Youth League, playing against Red Star’s youngsters back in 2019.