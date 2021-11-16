Peterborough United pair Ricky-Jade Jones and Joel Randall are closing in on returns, but will not feature against Stoke City.

Both Jones and Randall have seen limited action for Peterborough United this season, with injury problems keeping them sidelined.

Academy graduate Jones suffered knee ligament damage in Posh’s Carabao Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle and has been out since, while a thigh injury has kept summer signing Randall out since mid-September.

Now, as Posh prepare to return to action after the international break, promising updates have emerged on both players.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has said that while both Jones and Randall will miss this weekend’s clash with Stoke City, both are close to returning to full fitness.

Here’s what he had to say:

“The squad will look much stronger when they come back.

“They won’t be involved at Stoke though, but hopefully Joel will come through the game on Friday. The pair have missed virtually the entire season so it will be good to get them back involved.”

Welcome boosts

Injury has left Peterborough United’s attacking ranks looking light on the feet somewhat in the early stages of the Championship campaign.

However, the nearing returns of Jones and Randall will be a welcome sight for both Ferguson and Posh supporters.

Jones is yet to test himself at Championship level but was one of League One’s most exciting young talents, so it will be interesting to see how he fares when given a chance in the second tier.

It will also be intriguing to see how Randall fares once fully fit again as he looks to make an impression following his arrival from Exeter City. There are high hopes for the 22-year-old, who managed to glimpses show sparks of what he can offer before being sidelined earlier in the campaign.