Blackburn Rovers’ former manager Steve Kean is set to land a role with Hibernian as their new academy director, according to reports.

Kean, 54, spent a little over three years with Blackburn Rovers from July 2009 until September 2012.

He started out as Sam Allardyce’s assistant manager at Ewood Park before taking up the vacant role as manager following a very brief stint in charge as caretaker boss.

Since leaving Rovers in 2012, Kean has worked in various roles and is reportedly set to make a return to the United Kingdom.

As per a report from The Scotsman, Kean is set to return to his home country of Scotland to take up a key role with Hibernian.

It is claimed that Kean will return to the Scottish Premiership to become Hibs’ new academy director, with chief executive Ben Kensell identifying the former Blackburn Rovers boss as the man to “revamp the player pathway” from the academy to the first-team at Easter Road.

Since leaving Blackburn Rovers…

Kean has been across the world in a number of different roles since his disastrous tenure at Blackburn Rovers.

His first job after his departure came in Brunei with DPMM FC, who he managed for four years. While with the club, he also led the Brunei national team briefly, taking charge for the 2014 AFF Suzuki Cup qualification tournament, in which they lost all four games.

Since leaving Brunei in 2017, Kean has occupied boardroom roles with OFI Crete and Melbourne Victory. He also took over as the latter’s caretaker boss earlier this year, managing two wins and two draws in 10 games.