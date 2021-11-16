Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed talks over a new deal for Callum Paterson are on hold, for now.

Paterson, 27, has been with Sheffield Wednesday since the start of the 2020/21 campaign, though there has been some uncertainty surrounding his contract situation with the club.

As it stands, the Scots’ initial deal penned upon his arrival at Hillsborough will expire at the end of the season.

However, it has now emerged that the option for a further year is also included in the deal.

As reported by The Star and as said by manager Darren Moore, Paterson is still contracted to Sheffield Wednesday beyond the end of this season.

As a result, contract talks have now been shelved for now, with Wednesday boss Moore insisting that it is to ensure both parties are able to come to the right decision while knowing he can still stay at the club beyond the end of this season on his current deal.

Here’s what Moore had to say:

“Pato still has this season and next year with us, so contract-wise, he’s still contracted to the football club.

“He’s been a player we mentioned earlier in the season and he’s a Sheffield Wednesday player. “The contract talks have been there but we’re in a position where both club and player agree he’s still contracted to the football club beyond this season.