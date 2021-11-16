Derby County have today received a 9-point deduction for breaching the English Football League’s financial regulations under Mel Morris’ ownership.

Derby County have been struck with a second point deduction for this season, taking their total points deducted to 21 for the campaign and with a further three suspended.

It leaves the Rams on -3 points in the Championship. They remain rooted to the foot of the table and League One looks to be beckoning for Wayne Rooney’s side, but with this points deduction confirmed it means the club’s administrators can push on with finding a new owner.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live about the situation, one of the club’s joint-administrators Carl Jackson said the following:

“This has been a difficult matter to navigate bearing in mind the various issues concerned.

“Whilst point deductions are never ideal for any Club, it was critical to the Club’s future that all matters were concluded between the EFL and the Club in relation to historical issues.

“This conclusion allows us to proceed with our restructuring strategy for the Club with prospective interested parties.”

Takeover on the horizon?

Finalising this points deduction with the EFL was a crucial step for Derby County’s administrators in their bid to find the club a buyer.

All that remains now is finding a way to manage their staggering HMRC debt, believed to stand at upwards of £28million, and also finalising their still ongoing dispute with Wycombe Wanderers whose chairman previously sent a bill to the Rams’ administrators following their relegation from the Championship last season.

In between those two things is obviously all the financial aspects of a takeover. Chris Kirchner remains the sole party to have placed a bid down for the club but the likes of Andy Appleby are still being reported as interested in buying the club.

Although relegation seems inevitable for Derby County now, things are certainly moving in the right director in terms of securing their long-term future.