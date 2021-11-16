Middlesbrough have recently been linked to Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, with a report from The Sun claiming he is their top target for the January transfer window.

Middlesbrough recently announced the arrival of new manager Chris Wilder and the former Sheffield United boss is looking to implement his unique style as soon as possible.

However, he may need a few new additions in order to get the best out of this Middlesbrough squad and is already looking towards the January transfer window.

They have been linked to Sheffield United duo Oliver Burke and Chris Basham, as well as Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun since Wilder took the reigns. But it is the latter who is ‘top of their wishlist’ according to The Sun.

Balogun has reportedly outgrown the U23 Arsenal setup and the Premier League 2. He is now looking for a challenge elsewhere and is likely to head out on loan in January.

Middlesbrough are set to rival Championship side Sheffield United as well as top flight side West Ham United. The trio will be competing for the 20-year-old’s signature in a couple of months time.

Wilder currently has three strikers at his disposal at the Riverside. Andraz Sporar joined on loan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer, Uche Ikpeazu arrived from Wycombe Wanderers and 18-year-old Josh Coburn is making his mark in the first-team.

The new Boro boss does likely to play with two strikers and may feel that Sporar, Ikpeazu, and Coburn are too similar. Therefore, Folarin could be the missing piece of the puzzle, but only time will tell.