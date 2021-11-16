Sheffield Wednesday youngster Josh Dawodu has extended his stay at Stalybridge Celtic.

Sheffield Wednesday have allowed the youngster to remain with the Northern Premier League side until January, as announced by their official club website.

Dawodu, 21, was given the green light to drop into non-league by the Owls in October to get some first-team experience.

He is now staying away for longer to get more games under his belt.

Done well

The right-back has been a hit with Stalybridge so far and has chipped in with four assists in six appearances.

National League duo Dagenham and Redbridge and Aldershot Town were said to be interested in him earlier this season, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

However, the youngster ended up moving to Bower Fold instead to link up with ex-Wigan Athletic and Tranmere Rovers striker Simon Haworth’s side.

Story so far

Dawodu joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2017 having previously been on the books at Arsenal.

He was handed his first professional contract a year later and saw that deal extended this past summer.

Current situation

The defender was involved with the Owls over pre-season and featured in a few friendlies for Darren Moore’s side.

His chances of getting into their starting XI have been slim this season though, hence why he was loaned out.

Dowodu will continue his develop with Stalybridge this winter before he is due to return to Hillsborough in a couple of months.