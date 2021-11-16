Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is plotting a raid of his former club Sheffield United, with duo Chris Basham and Oliver Burke on his radar.

Former Sheffield United boss Wilder was installed as Middlesbrough’s new manager earlier this month.

The man who took the Blades form League One into the Premier League is back in management after a brief hiatus and now he looks set to raid his former club for some new faces.

Two of those being linked with a Wilder reunion is Basham and Burke – the pair haven’t been regular starters under Slavisa Jokanovic this season and now a report from TEAMtalk suggests that the pair are on Wilder’s wish-list.

TEAMtalk go on to reveal that Jokanovic would ‘not stand in the way’ of Basham’s departure should a ‘suitable’ offer be tabled, and suggested that same of Burke’s possible exit.

Basham has made 10 Championship appearances under Jokanovic this season. The 33-year-old has over 300 appearances to his name in a Blades shirt and is someone who Wilder will know very well.

Burke meanwhile is a former target of Middlesbrough’s. He featured 25 times in the Premier League for the Blades last season but has just three Championship outings to his name, with injury having kept him out since September.

Reports in the summer backed Sheffield United to sell the one-time RB Leipzig man. In the build up to January though, Burke and Basham too could well seal their exits from Bramall Lane and for Wilder and his new Middlesbrough side, it should prove a couple of steady signings.

Boro have been pretty shrewd defensively this season but have lacked in attack. They’ve scored just 19 goals in their opening 17 games and so someone with the attacking potency of Burke could be a really solid addition.

Middlesbrough return to action against Millwall this weekend, and Sheffield United against Coventry City.