Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh says he hasn’t spoken with Fabrizio Ravanelli over their vacant managerial position.

Hartlepool United are in the hunt for a replacement for Dave Challinor.

The Pools are taking their time as they look to find the right fit.

Ravanelli, 52, has been surprisingly linked with the job but Singh has clarified the club’s current situation with him.



“I haven’t spoken’…

Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, he has said:

“As always, there is a lot of guesswork that goes on and bookies changing the odds on a daily basis.

“There are a lot of names being mentioned, high profile names such as [Fabrizio] Ravanelli and I’m only mentioning that because it’s already been put out there but there have been other big names as well.

“We will just take our time and make a decision amongst ourselves regarding what is the best fit for this football club.”

He added: “No, I haven’t spoken to Ravenelli.”

Successful career

Ravanelli played for the likes of Italy, Juventus, Marseille and Lazio during his playing days.

He moved to England in 1996 and had a season with Middlesbrough in the top flight where he became a popular figure.

The ex-striker also had stints at Derby County and Dundee.

Coaching spells

Ravanelli delved into the coaching world in 2011 and spent a couple of years in the academy at Juventus.

He has since managed French side AC Ajaccio and Ukrainian outfit Arsenal Kiev but has been out of the dugout since September 2018.

His links to Hartlepool recently were a surprise and Singh says he hasn’t spoken to him.