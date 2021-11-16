Stevenage are searching for a new permanent manager.

Stevenage have parted company with Alex Revell after a poor start to the season.

Here are five outsiders for the vacant position-

Andy Woodman

He has done an impressive job at Bromley since taking over there in March. The Ravens got into the National League Play-Offs last season and are currently sat in 4th place right now.

Sol Campbell

The former Arsenal and England defender is available and will be weighing up his next move in the game. He has managed Macclesfield Town and Southend United in the past.

Dino Maamria

He had three spells as a player with Boro and was their manager during the 2018/19 season. The 47-year-old is a popular figure at Broadhall Way and is currently the assistant manager of League One side Burton Albion under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Jobi McAnuff

Could the League Two side hand him his first permanent managerial role? He had a spell in interim charge at Leyton Orient earlier this year.

The former Premier League winger is already familiar to Stevenage fans having played for them in the 2016/17 season.

John Sheridan

He is a vastly experienced manager in the Football League and is currently available.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international had spells at both Wigan Athletic and Swindon Town last term. He has also managed the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Oldham Athletic, Chesterfield and Newport County in the past.