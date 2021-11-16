West Brom’s Quevin Castro is attracting interest from all of Borussia Dortmund, PSV, 1899 Hoffenheim and S.C. Braga ahead of the January transfer window.

Castro, 20, joined West Brom in the summer. The Portuguese midfielder has been playing non-league football in England before landing a summer move to The Hawthorns, but now he could land a winter move to one of Europe’s elites.

A report form Suffolk News has revealed that all of Borussia Dortmund, PSV, 1899 Hoffenheim and Braga are eyeing up a January move for the youngster, who is yet to make his league debut for the Baggies.

The same report also claims that several League One and Two sides are keeping tabs on a potential loan dal for Castro.

He made his debut for West Brom in the 6-0 Carabao Cup defeat at home to Arsenal back in August. Castro impressed in front of the watching masses and is now being weighed up by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, which will surely come as bad news for West Brom.

The Baggies have, and have recently had some really talented younger players, but they’ve since been snapped up by the likes of Aston Villa, with names like Leonardo Cardoso attracting the likes of Chelsea.

For Ismael and his club then, they need to find a way to stop these top clubs from poaching their younger stars. There’s obviously no problem in producing or recruiting them but West Brom just can’t keep hold of them.

They return to Championship action against Huddersfield Town this weekend.