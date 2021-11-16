Derby County reporter Steve Nicholson has reiterated that Rams midfielder Krystian Bielik won’t be returning to action until the end of the year.

Bielik, 23, has been through a torrid time with injury over the past two seasons.

The man signed from Arsenal in 2019 has only made 33 league appearances for the Rams since, with the defensive midfielder currently working his way back from a second serious knee injury.

At the start of the year, Bielik suffered a second anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee and hasn’t featured since. But he’s previously been reported to be back on the grass and back in training with the first-team.

Providing the latest on his situation, Nicholson wrote in a recent Q&A on Derbyshire Live:

“He continues to build his fitness. After two serious knee injuries they have to make sure he is right before he returns to action. The timescale was always likely to be towards the end of the year. He has been out since January and missed all of pre-season, and so there is a big difference between him being ready to play again and Colin Kazim-Richards returning to action.”

When Bielik made his return to the side after his first injury, he became a really important player in the side.

His presence in midfield gave Rooney’s side a much-needed bit of steel in the middle of the park and when Bielik was injured again, Derby County haven’t quite had that same rhythm about them since.

His return will no doubt be a huge boost for the Rams but Rooney and co must proceed with caution – Bielik has endured injuries that could’ve potentially ended his career and he’ll be weary of being rushed back into Championship action.

But his return will be a huge boost for the squad and the fans too.