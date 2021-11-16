Derby County remain on the lookout for a new owner and with January just around the corner, it begs the question of whether Wayne Rooney will be able to bring in any fresh faces.

Rooted to the foot of the Championship table and awaiting another hefty points deduction, it seems like Derby County are quickly heading towards relegation into League One.

It’s been a turbulent past few months for the club. Mel Morris thrust the Rams into controversy and an ongoing feud with the English Football League before bringing in the administrators, who’ve worked hard over the past two months to months to put the club into a position where it can be bought out.

Off the pitch, things seem to be improving at a steady rate. On the pitch though, Rooney’s side continue to struggle in the Championship. But there remains the smallest of chances that the Rams can beat relegation this season, and it could all depend on whether a new owner is found in time for January.

Should that be the case then Derby County could well bring in some new players to help aid their fight against relegation – writing in a Q&A for Derbyshire Live, Steve Nicholson had this to say on the upcoming winter transfer window:

“I think the club would have to work to an agreed business plan. If a takeover is completed for January then the manager would be able to add to the squad within reason – loans, free agents and extend contracts of players. Wayne Rooney has plans in place and targets in mind should the transfer embargo be lifted.”

Derby County be working under a transfer embargo for the net few windows to come. Should the EFL decide to punish them further or should they not be able to find a buyer for longer than expected then the transfer windows could be a really testing time for the Rams, with their likely relegation bound to bring some outgoings in the January window too.

They return to action against Bournemouth this weekend.