Millwall attacker Tyler Burey’s recovery has been pushed back by a week, as per a report by London News Online.

The youngster has been out since September with a hamstring injury.

Burey, 20, is on loan at Hartlepool United after joining them in the summer.

He scored three goals for the Pools earlier this season before injury struck.



‘Delay’…

Millwall boss, Gary Rowett, has provided this update on his situation:

“He was back having a bit of treatment with us and felt his hamstring a tiny bit towards the end of his rehab. It might delay his return to Hartlepool.

“We were hoping to get a week’s training and then maybe a week where he is involved with the 23s before sending his back into a mad period, knowing he is fully fit.

“We’ll see if this sets him back much. I don’t think it will be too bad. It will maybe set him back a week.”

Career to date

Burey started his career at AFC Wimbledon and rose up through their youth ranks before playing five times for their first-team.

Millwall then swooped to sign him in 2019 and he has since made 16 appearances for the Lions in all competitions over recent seasons.

Hartlepool spell

Burey is due to return to Hartlepool once he is fit which will be a boost for the League Two side.

The Pools may well have a new manager by the time the attacker is back at Victoria Park.

They lost Dave Challinor to Stockport County a couple of weeks ago and are currently in the hunt for a replacement.