Sheffield United loan man Conor Hourihane is wanted by Norwich City, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Republic of Ireland international is currently on loan at Bramall Lane from Aston Villa.

Hourihane, 30, has emerged on Norwich’s transfer radar ahead of the January window.

Their new boss, Dean Smith, knows the experienced midfielder from his time at Villa Park and wants to reunite with him in East Anglia.

Current situation

Aston Villa gave him the green light to leave on loan in the summer to get more game time under his belt.

Sheffield United swooped in as they bolstered their squad following their relegation from the Premier League.

However, Hourihane has struggled for opportunities since his move to Yorkshire and has made just seven appearances in the league.

He is out of contract at parent club Villa at the end of the current campaign (June 2022).

Swansea spell

Hourihane spent the second-half of last term on loan at Swansea City and helped the Welsh side get to the Championship Play-Off final.

He has been with Aston Villa since January 2017 but has fallen out-of-favour with the Midlands club over the past couple of seasons.

What now?

Football Insider say Smith wants to make him one of his first signings at Norwich this winter.

A transfer to the Canaries would cut short his Sheffield United loan so it will be interesting to see what happens.