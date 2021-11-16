Barnsley-linked Poya Asbaghi is on their managerial shortlist but a deal isn’t thought to be imminent, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

Barnsley are still hoping to have a new manager in place for this weekend’s trip to Fulham.

The Tykes remain in the hunt for a permanent replacement for Markus Schopp.

They have been strongly linked with Sweden Under-21 boss Asbaghi over the past 24 hours or so.

Taking their time

Barnsley are being patient in their hunt for a new boss and appear to be targeting the foreign market again.

Their last few managerial appointments have come from overseas such as Jose Morais, Daniel Stendel, Gerhard Struber, Valerien Ismael and Schopp.

Tough job

Whoever takes the Tykes role will have a tough job on their hands.

The Yorkshire club have made a poor start to the season and have won just two in 17 games.

They lost 2-0 at home to relegation rivals Hull City before the international break and are currently four points from safety, with only Derby County separating them from the bottom of the table.

Will Asbaghi join?

The Yorkshire Post say the former Dalkurd FF, Gefle IF and IFK Göteborg boss is on Barnsley’s shortlist and he was actually approached by them a couple of years ago.

He seems the most likely candidate right now but a deal isn’t imminent.

It will be interesting to see what developments occur over the next couple of days.