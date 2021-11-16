Charlton Athletic attacker Elliot Lee has sent a message to their supporters on social media.

Charlton Athletic have launched a “#FillTheValley” campaign for this Saturday’s game against Plymouth Argyle.

Lee, who is on loan from Luton Town, has become the latest player to get on board and has tweeted (see tweet below).

The attacker says he is ‘buzzing’ for this weekend’s clash against the table toppers.

Read: The week ahead for Charlton Athletic

Story so far

Lee moved to Charlton on loan in August and has made a decent impression since his summer switch.

Luton gave him the green light to head out the exit door and he has since chipped in with three goals for the Addicks in all competitions.

Other spells

The forward started his career at West Ham United and went on to play seven times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Colchester United, Southend United and Blackpool.

He then had a brief permanent spell at Barnsley before Luton signed him in 2017.

Lee has scored 27 goals in 113 games for the Hatters to date but has fallen down the pecking order at Kenilworth Road over recent seasons.

Read: Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard sends message after Burton Albion win

In good form

Charlton’s caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson is unbeaten in the league since taking over from Nigel Adkins.

This weekend’s clash against in-form Plymouth will be a big test for his side but they will be going into it with full confidence, especially if their stadium if full.