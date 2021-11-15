Sheffield Wednesday could do with adding some more depth to their centre-back ranks in January.

Recent injuries to Lewis Gibson and Dominic Iorfa means Sheffield Wednesday will be down on two centre-backs until 2022.

Even without the injury blows, the Owls’ options at the heart of defence are looking limited, with Marvin Johnson currently filling in at the back.

With that in mind, here are three centre-back signings manager Darren Moore should at bolstering his defensive ranks with in the January transfer window.

Hayden Carter – Blackburn Rovers

In the wake of Blackburn’s own injury problems, Carter has seen some action in the Championship this season.

After a thoroughly impressive spell with Burton Albion last season, the 21-year-old has played 10 times for Rovers this season. However, his action has been limited in recent weeks, so a loan move away could be best for his development in January.

Carter has already shown he can impress in League One, so he would be a wise acquisition for Wednesday.

Teden Mengi – Manchester United

Another promising defender that could benefit from a January loan move is Manchester United starlet Mengi.

The 19-year-old spent time with Derby County last season but has been back with the Red Devils’ U23s this season. He too could benefit from another loan spell away, and Hillsborough could be a good place for him to learn his trade.

He has been a mainstay for United’s U23s, captaining the side too.

Tom Bradbury – Halifax Town

23-year-old Tom Bradbury has already been linked with a League One move, attracting interest from Plymouth Argyle and Burton Albion.

He has been a mainstay in Pete Wild’s defence, which currently holds the best defensive record in the National League, with only 11 goals conceded in 14 outings.

Bradbury’s impressive performances could warrant a step up to the Football League in January, so Moore and co should consider making checks on the former MK Dons man.