Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted it is a “bitter blow” to lose striker Lee Gregory to a calf injury.

Gregory, 33, was absent as Sheffield Wednesday and Gillingham played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon.

His absence came after a strong individual display in the Owls’ 3-0 win over Sunderland, scoring and providing an assist as Darren Moore’s side secured an impressive victory.

Now, following Gregory’s absence, an update has emerged on his situation.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Moore admitted it is a “bitter blow” to lose the influential forward, who was set to undergo a scan on his calf injury today (Monday).

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Lee Gregory has got a calf injury so he missed out. That was a bitter blow for us because Lee has contributed to probably 40 or 45% of our assists and goals this season.

“To lose our talisman like that is a bitter blow so he’s on the treatment table.”

It is added that the return date for Gregory is yet to emerge, so it awaits to be seen what the results of his scan are.

Who will feature in his absence?

For the draw with Gillingham, Florian Kamberi was started at the top of the pitch alongside Callum Paterson.

It could open the door for Kamberi to get a run in the starting XI after a stop-start opening few months at Hillsborough. He started and scored in the victory over Sunderland and also scored against the Gills, so it will be hoped that he can kick on and continue to impress.

Theo Corbeanu is also an option up top, as is Saido Berahino.