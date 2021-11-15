Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu has revealed he wants to sign a new deal at the Keepmoat Stadium ahead of the January window.

Oluwu, 21, linked up with Doncaster Rovers in September following his summer departure from Premier League side Arsenal.

After a relatively slow start to life with his new club, the Nigerian defender has emerged as a mainstay in Richie Wellens’s starting XI in recent weeks. Featuring as both a left-back and at centre-back, Oluwu has played all 90 minutes in Doncaster’s last four league games as they endure a difficult campaign.

Upon arriving, Olowu only penned a short-term deal at the Keepmoat Stadium.

His contract runs out in January and now, the Ibadan-born talent has revealed his desire to extend his deal with the club.

As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, Olowu has revealed his desire to put pen to paper on a new contract, though insisted a decision is in the hands of the League One side.

“Hopefully it happens,” he said when asked about extending his stay.

“It’s in the club’s hands and it’s up to me to keep working hard.