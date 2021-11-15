Middlesbrough are set to assess striker Andraz Sporar this week after the Slovenian had to withdraw from his national side’s World Cup qualifying game on Sunday.

Middlesbrough have several players out injured at present and new boss Chris Wilder may need to potentially field a makeshift side against Millwall this weekend.

At the back, defenders Anfernee Dijskteel, Dael Fry, Grant Hall, and Marc Bola are all doubts, whereas Sammy Ameobi, Marcus Browne, and Uche Ikpeazu are expected to miss out also through injury.

One player they will also be waiting on is Andraz Sporar. The forward pulled out of Slovenia’s game against Cyprus at the weekend moments before kick-off, and is set to return to Teesside this week to be assessed ahead of his club side’s clash with Millwall.

If Sporar was to sit out the game against Gary Rowett’s side, this leaves 18-year-old Josh Coburn as their only fit striker. However, the youngster has started Middlesbrough’s last two games, scoring in both.

Alternatively, Duncan Watmore could play through the middle, as could Matt Crooks, despite both being more natural as attacking midfielders.

Sporar played in Slovenia’s first game of the current international break, assisting a goal in the 2-2 draw with Slovakia. But he played no part in their 2-1 win over Cyprus.

The two results mean Sporar and Slovenia miss out on qualification for the Qatar World Cup next year. Croatia and Russia finished first and second ahead of Slovakia in third, with Slovenia finishing in fourth in Group H.