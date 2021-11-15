Bolton Wanderers’ former captain Antoni Sarcevic has said he “can’t wait” to reunite with his former club in the FA Cup this week.

Sarcevic, 29, left Bolton Wanderers last month in a shock move to National League outfit Stockport County.

The former club captain made a sudden move to Edgeley Park, bringing an end to his stay at the University of Bolton Stadium in a departure that raised eyebrows among the EFL community.

Now, following Bolton and Stockport’s 2-2 draw in the FA Cup first round, the two sides will meet again on Wednesday in a replay.

Sarcevic missed the first tie and has now previewed the upcoming reunion with his former club, insisting he “can’t wait” for the tie.

Speaking with Stockport’s official YouTube channel (quotes via The Bolton News), Sarcevic had this to say:

“I stay in contact with a few of them who I’m close with. I can’t wait, as simple as that – I can’t wait.

“Even when you look at (how many fans) we took to Bolton last week, I was watching with my mum and dad and I just said, ‘look at that’. That’s what spurs the lads on now to make sure this season’s a successful one.”

Sarcevic’s Stockport stint so far

Since linking up with the club, who are now managed by former Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor, Sarcevic has made a total of four appearances.

His first two games ended in 2-1 defeats, marking the end of Simon Rusk’s time in charge. Since then, County have defeated Dover Athletic 5-2 and drawn 1-1 with Bromley, with Sarcevic starting in both those ties.

With his Bolton stint behind him and Challinor now in charge at Stockport, it awaits to be seen if influential midfielder Sarcevic can help his new side in their bid to make a long-awaited return to the Football League.