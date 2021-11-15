Bradford City’s Andy Cook has been ruled out for a month.

Bradford City will be without the striker until midway through/the end of December.

Cook, 31, has picked up a hamstring injury and is facing a spell on the sidelines.

He sat out of his side’s 1-1 draw away at Port Vale over the weekend.

Timescale

The Bantams’ boss, Derek Adams, spoke West Yorkshire Sport after the game at Vale Park and provided this quick update:

“He’s going to be out until, it looks like, until between the 16th and 30th December.”

Blow

His injury is a blow to Bradford and they will be eager to get him back up to speed as quickly as they can.

The attacker has scored seven goals in 18 games in all competitions this season.

He made his move to Valley Parade permanent over the summer after spending the second-half of last term on loan with the Yorkshire side from Mansfield Town.

Experienced

Cook is a vastly experienced player who has racked up over 500 appearances in his career to date.

He has previously had spells with a few of Bradford’s current league rivals such as Barrow, Tranmere Rovers, Walsall and Mansfield.

What next?

The striker will miss the next six games at least as the Bantams head into the winter.

Next up for Adams’ side is an FA Cup replay against Exeter City tomorrow night, followed by a home clash against Northampton Town this weekend.