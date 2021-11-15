Peterborough United have completed the signing of former West Ham United youngster Kai Corbett, it has been confirmed.

Corbett, 19, becomes Peterborough United’s second signing of the day, with Kings Lynn Town man Joe Taylor also joining the club.

The young forward arrives after being released by West Ham United in the summer, meaning he is able to come into first-team contention immediately. Corbett arrives after featuring for Posh’s U23s during a trial period, with the Championship side completing the deal despite competition from elsewhere.

Peterborough United have paid an undisclosed fee to West Ham to seal the deal, with Corbett putting pen to paper on a “long-term” deal.

Upon the confirmation of the move, Corbett revealed his desire to start pushing for first-team football after leaving West Ham, so it will be interesting to see if he can make his way into Darren Ferguson’s plans at London Road.

Career to date

Operating as either a centre-forward or on the right-wing, Corbett played plenty of football in the Hammers’ youth ranks.

He managed 10 goals and six assists in 33 outings for the club’s U18s before making the step up to the U23s. Corbett managed four goals and one assist in 22 games for the young Hammers, who are now managed by Peterborough United’s recent assistant manager Mark Robson, who left the club to take up the role last week.

Now, with Corbett arriving at Posh, it awaits to be seen if he can break into the first-team.