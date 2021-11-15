Peterborough United have confirmed the signing of young striker Joe Taylor, who will officially join from Kings Lynn Town in January.

Taylor, 18, has agreed to join Peterborough United ahead of the January transfer window.

The young striker will link up with Posh’s U23s side, which has seen an increase in investment in recent months. A host of youngsters joined the club to bolster their youth ranks in the summer and Taylor becomes the latest who will initially link up with the side.

Taylor joins Peterborough United on a two-and-a-half-year deal, signing for an undisclosed fee.

It comes after a promising start to the 2021/22 campaign for the young striker. Not only did he make his first-team debut for National League side Kings Lynn Town in October, but he also enjoyed a stunning spell on loan with non-league side Wroxham.

He joined the Yachtsmen in the summer, with Posh’s official website stating he managed 21 goals in only 13 games for the club

Now, he makes the jump up to the Championship in a bid to break into Darren Ferguson’s senior side.

Posh’s reputation

Peterborough United have built a strong reputation for picking up top talents and helping them develop into top players.

The likes of Aaron McLean, Dwight Gayle, Ivan Toney, Jack Marriott and more have all arrived at London Road as hungry, talented strikers before moving onto bigger and better things, so it will be interesting to see if new starlet Taylor can follow in their footsteps.