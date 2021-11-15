Stoke City star Harry Souttar has sent a message to supporters after suffering a season-ending ACL injury while on international duty.

Concerns were raised when Stoke City defender Souttar went down clutching his knee after over-stretching in Australia’s 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia.

Manager Graham Arnold voiced the Socceroos’ fears after the game before it was confirmed that the in-form 23-year-old had ruptured his ACL.

Now, amid the confirmation of Souttar’s cruel blow, the Stoke star has moved to send a message to supporters on Instagram.

The centre-back moved to thank everyone who has sent messages of support over the past few days, insisting that his full focus will be on getting fully fit once again as quickly and as safely as possible.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Well my first trip to Australia was definitely better than my second.

“Thanks for all the messages of support I have had in the last couple of days, unfortunately I’ll be out for the season with a ruptured ACL, but that’s football sometimes.

“Now just have to concentrate on getting back soon as I can. Good luck to the @socceroos boys on Tuesday.”

A huge blow for Michael O’Neill

Souttar has been a standout player for Stoke City this season, cementing his place in O’Neill’s backline.

It awaits to be seen how the Potters will fare without their towering Australian centre-back, who has missed only 12 minutes of Championship football since the opening day of the season.

Options at the heart of defence consist of Leo Ostigard, Danny Batth, Ben Wilmot and James Chester, so it will be interesting to see who can cement a spot in the starting XI in Souttar’s absence.