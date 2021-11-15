Fulham hotshot Aleksandar Mitrovic has earned high praise from former fan favourite Dimitar Berbatov.

Mitrovic’s form since the start of the 2021/22 season has been nothing short of incredible. He has starred for both club and country, netting 20 goals in just 17 Championship games and three in five for Serbia.

The Fulham striker looks as though he’ll break Ivan Toney’s Championship goalscoring record and with plenty of time to spare.

Now, the Fulham favourite has drawn high praise from another popular figure at Craven Cottage.

Speaking in his column for Betfair, retired striker Dimitar Berbatov has labelled Mitrovic’s season as “incredible”, praising him for the role he’s playing in the Cottagers’ bid to return to the Premier League.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Aleksandar Mitrovic is having an incredible season at Fulham. He’s been there for a long time now. He loves scoring goals when he plays, but when Fulham go to the Premier League and perform badly, he doesn’t score as much. Fulham go to the Championship where teams are weaker and then you have more chances to score goals like in his case.

“That’s not a bad thing. As long as you score goals you’re happy.

“The Championship is a hard league. There are a lot of games, so you need to stay healthy and fit to score goals. Mitro is doing that, helping the team to go up to the Premier League.”

High praise

Earning praise from Berbatov shows just how impressive Mitrovic has been this season.

The Bulgarian forward has a popular striker wherever he played, apart from those unfortunate players who had to go up against him. During his year-and-a-half-long stay at Craven Cottage, the former Spurs and Manchester United star managed 20 goals in 54 appearances for Fulham, also contributing six assists.

Mitrovic’s goals across his time with Fulham will certainly see him go alongside Berbatov among the fondly remembered strikers at Craven Cottage, especially if his goals continue to fire the club back to the top flight.