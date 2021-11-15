Birmingham City have signed Renedi Masampu on a free transfer.

Birmingham City have bolstered their Under-23s side by landing the defender, as announced by their official club website.

Masampu, 22, last played for National League South side Dulwich Hamlet and has now earned himself a move to the Championship.

The full-back had trials at League One duo Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth, as reported by Birmingham Live.

Read: Former Birmingham City star Bellingham sends message to Mansfield Town loan man

They both decided not to hand him a deal in the end to pave the way for the Blues to swoop in now.

‘Delighted’…

Masampu has said: “I’m delighted to have signed. To play for a big Club like Birmingham City brings me a lot of joy and I look forward to the challenge ahead.

“It’s a great group – everyone has been extremely welcoming and kind. I know what I have to do and I am determined to keep improving.”

Read: Birmingham City loan man returns to Wolves for training

Career to date

Masampu started out in non-league with Metropolitan Police before he caught the eye of Chelsea.

The Premier League side snapped him up after he impressed them on trial in 2017 and he spent a couple of years on the books at Stamford Bridge.

He was released by the Blues in 2019 and has since had spells at Whyteleafe FC and Dulwich Hamlet.

Under-23s addition

Masampu is now linking up with Birmingham’s development squad on a permanent basis and it will be interesting to see how he gets on for Steve Spooner’s side.