New photos have been released of former club director Charlie Methven on ‘club duties’ and it has sparked controversy among Sunderland fans.

Methven began his involvement with Sunderland back in 2018 when he approached then owner Ellis Short over the prospect of buying the club alongside fellow businessman Stewart Donald.

Their reign began positively with fan communication being key and on the pitch results looking up. However, after things began turning sour it was clear that the two shareholders weren’t equipped to deal with a club the size of Sunderland – a comedy of errors then followed and before long the club was listed up for sale.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, a 23-year-old French businessman then came to take the majority of the shares off of Madrox. The son of former Marseille owner Robert Louis-Dreyfus has begun his tenure at Sunderland well revamping the academy and the recruitment system in the club.

Methven supposedly resigned from club duties back in December 2019 but new coverage has emerged of him, Juan Sartori and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey on club duties over the past week.

Wearsiders are baffled as to why this has happened and don’t want Methven representing the club on any level after publicly dissing the supporters and blaming them for the club’s downfall.

Louis-Dreyfus labelled the previous regime as “asset stripping” in his first interview at the club, which again has caused confusion as to why they are still directly involved despite their small stake.

Without being cleared up fast by Louis-Dreyfus, the animosity between Sunderland fans and Methven could cause things to get messy once again on Wearside.

Let’s see what Sunderland fans on Twitter had to say:

A year ago some of us tried to warn that Methven was angling for a prominent role under new setup. Some claimed we were trying to derail the takeover rather than listening. It was true then and it's true now. The above is a terrible look for #SAFC and raises serious questions — Chris (@christoph_21) November 14, 2021

Important that Sunderland fans are aware and as suspicious as ever of Methven. Him being on this trip to Uruguay could just be bumming favours with his mate, but the fact he’s in club gear gets my back up #safc https://t.co/yUr4mt5MzG — Stephen Kennedy (@skennedy30) November 15, 2021

Can’t help but feel a little disappointed with this. We all knew Methven retained his shares but still feels a bit like – ‘Asset strippers’ one min, all mates together the next. #SAFC https://t.co/Z7kKitvwDe — Graeme Atkinson (@_GraemeAtkinson) November 14, 2021

The last thing I needed from Sunderland this week was a picture of Charlie Methven representing the club. #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) November 14, 2021

What does this mean for the club structure, is methven still involved? Looks weird this. #safc — C̳h̳r̳i̳s̳t̳i̳a̳n̳ ̳F̳o̳r̳s̳t̳e̳r̳ (@CForster0) November 14, 2021

Hope it’s a one way ticket 😡 — Cliffy D (@BeerDrummer) November 14, 2021