A huge week lies ahead of Lee Johnson and his Sunderland squad as they look to get their first victory, within 90 minutes, in seven games.

Pressure is beginning to mount on Johnson and his coaching staff after three consecutive league losses, two failed attempts at beating League Two opposition and a first round FA Cup exit has seen the tables turn and the Black Cats drop out of the play-off spots.

The future of the club

The week of games starts for Sunderland in the academy as their U23s travel to Wigan Athletic in the Premier League Cup on Tuesday. Currently manager-less, Sunderland U23s have picked up their form since Elliot Dickman’s departure to Newcastle. The U23s finish their week on Sunday back in league action, where they sit in 10th, against Southampton’s academy.

The end of the streak?

Johnson’s squad are currently gearing up for a return to league action against Ipswich Town this coming weekend. The two side’s form couldn’t be contrasting any more, Sunderland are struggling to find points whereas Paul Cook’s Ipswich are flying with only one defeat in their previous 11 outings in the league.

A win for Ipswich would see them rise to one point behind the Wearsiders and all three points for Sunderland would likely see them make a return to the top six after dropping out last weekend.

A huge game is on the horizon.

Ha’way the lasses

Sunderland ladies are also in action this week on Saturday afternoon, Mel Reay’s side host Liverpool as they look to claw ground back onto the league leaders Liverpool who sit eight points ahead of them.